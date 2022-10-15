Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 103 at Morgan Stanley

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 107 to SEK 103 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

HXGBY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 253,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

