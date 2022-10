Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.65). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

