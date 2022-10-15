High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 209,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

