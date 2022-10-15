Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

