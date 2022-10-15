Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $174.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

