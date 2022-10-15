Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,864. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 million, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

