Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

