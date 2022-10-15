HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of HBBHF stock remained flat at $134.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.
