Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 324,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.