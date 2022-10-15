Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 324,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
