Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $500.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Humana by 160.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

