Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $19,128.61 on Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $745.43 million and approximately $135,614.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $19,128.61 or 1.00244604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.40 or 0.27310733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

