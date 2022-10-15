Huobi Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78.59 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $78.59 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $7.41 or 0.00038665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

