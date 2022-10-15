Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 95,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,474. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,730 shares of company stock valued at $252,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

