HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $218.59 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $218.59 million and $41.50 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.50 or 0.27403291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010703 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

