ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $135.03 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

