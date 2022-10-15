IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
IGM Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
