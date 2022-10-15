IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.45

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.45 and last traded at C$34.85, with a volume of 95108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$824.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$824.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

