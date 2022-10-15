Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

