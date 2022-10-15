IndiGG (INDI) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $86,003.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars.

