Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 78.3% in September

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Human Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 454,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXH remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542. Industrial Human Capital has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

