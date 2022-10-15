InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5-120.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.29 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

InMode Trading Down 4.6 %

INMD stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

