InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 97.6% in September

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
