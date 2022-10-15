InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 97.6% in September

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.