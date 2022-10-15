Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Position Trimmed by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205,352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.