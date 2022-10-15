Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases $318,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,295,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

