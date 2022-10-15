Insider Selling: Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Sells A$25,000,000.00 in Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Scott Didier sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.37), for a total transaction of A$25,000,000.00 ($17,482,517.48).

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johns Lyng Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Johns Lyng Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Johns Lyng Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

