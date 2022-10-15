Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

ESGV stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

