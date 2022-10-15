Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 362,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Corning by 59.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.