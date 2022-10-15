Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

