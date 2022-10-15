Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

