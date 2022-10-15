Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 95,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 62,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 371,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

