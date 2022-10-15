Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.89

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.89 and traded as low as C$23.36. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 273,651 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Interfor Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
