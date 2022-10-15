Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.89

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.89 and traded as low as C$23.36. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 273,651 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.