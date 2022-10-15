International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

IBOC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 161,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,084. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

