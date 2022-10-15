International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.41 on Monday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.78.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.