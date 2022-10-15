Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,870,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,913. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

