Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 119.5% in September

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IKTSY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

