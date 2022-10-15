Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

