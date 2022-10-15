Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.