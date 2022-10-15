Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,885 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $136,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.11. 1,804,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.11.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

