Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $141.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.