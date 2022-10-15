Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 773,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $351.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -22.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

