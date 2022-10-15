Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,440 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.