Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 41,675 shares.The stock last traded at $158.48 and had previously closed at $157.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHS. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.