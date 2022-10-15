Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

