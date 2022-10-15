Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $52.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

