Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,861,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

