Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.27

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 543,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.