Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Holdings Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $128.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $194.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.37.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

