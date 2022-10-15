Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires Shares of 2,950 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $68.08. 2,200,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

