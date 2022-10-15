Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

SNV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.