Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 1,083 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

