Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 475 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

